Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $25.52 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

