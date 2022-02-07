HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 86.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $320.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.37, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

