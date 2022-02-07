Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $279.75

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.75.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1 year low of $171.86 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.