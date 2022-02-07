Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

