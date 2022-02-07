Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

