Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $1,406,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Waters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 23.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Waters by 49.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waters by 18.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

WAT opened at $325.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.64 and a 200-day moving average of $364.43. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

