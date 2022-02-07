Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

