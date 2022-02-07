Natixis Buys Shares of 473,012 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Natixis bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 473,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

