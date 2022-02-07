Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

