PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

