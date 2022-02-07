Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.