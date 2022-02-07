Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,334 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 64.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.1% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,052,000 after buying an additional 149,501 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

