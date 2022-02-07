Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 101.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $544.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.64. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

