Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of RA opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.