Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.16 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

