Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

