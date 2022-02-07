Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NIDB stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

