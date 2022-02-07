Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NIDB stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
