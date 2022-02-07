Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.