Profund Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,466 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.11 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

