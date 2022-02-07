Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,724 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.64.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

