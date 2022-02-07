Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,724 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
