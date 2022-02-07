Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,465 shares of company stock valued at $39,653,383. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.90 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

