Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $3,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,021,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,465 shares of company stock worth $39,653,383. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

