Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

