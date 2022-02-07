Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LON APF opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.21. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £298.01 million and a PE ratio of -81.76.

In related news, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,747.38). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($145,065.88). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

