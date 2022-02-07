Profund Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $199.13.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

