Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.52) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 493 ($6.63).

LON ATYM opened at GBX 425 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £594.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.10.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

