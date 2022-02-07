Atlantic Securities Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup raised Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.