Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

