2,223 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

