Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

