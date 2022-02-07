Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $216.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.20. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $146.22 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.