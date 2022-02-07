Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

