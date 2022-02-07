Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.