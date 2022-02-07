Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,518.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $244,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 205,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 150,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

