Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $209,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $242,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $93.13 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

