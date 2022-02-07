Franklin Resources Inc. Has $200.39 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,009,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $200,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

BMO stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $120.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

