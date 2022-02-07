Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 325,207 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 325,207 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $190,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

