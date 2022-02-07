Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $130.63 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

