Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $183.41 Million Investment in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,096,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,414,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $38.96 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

