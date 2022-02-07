Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 294 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.31 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,886. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

