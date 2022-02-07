Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,121 over the last quarter.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

