Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of SAFE opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 220,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,588,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

