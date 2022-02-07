GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 29,193 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

