FourThought Financial LLC Sells 207 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA opened at $183.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.63. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.