Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT at $110.00

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. ITV has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

