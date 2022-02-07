$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MSGE opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

