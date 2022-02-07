America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 167.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $93.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.31.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.