GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.5% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 35,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 77.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 57,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

