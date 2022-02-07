GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 110,809 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110,809 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

PXLW opened at $3.32 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

