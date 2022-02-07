HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $608.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $621.98 and its 200 day moving average is $698.25. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

